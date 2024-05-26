ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 270,859 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $968,410,000 after purchasing an additional 659,632 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,425,948 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $861,930,000 after purchasing an additional 204,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock valued at $83,537,680. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.25. 2,851,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.25. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

