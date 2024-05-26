Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 25,092 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,202 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 25,092 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Perficient were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,950,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,978,000. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Perficient by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,595 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRFT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.81. The company had a trading volume of 267,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,569. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $96.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.99 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

