Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 2,145 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 185.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 29.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,585,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.13.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

