Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.66.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.58. 9,424,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,878,002. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $121.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.72%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

