Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 589 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.17.

ISRG stock traded up $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.85. 1,082,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,880. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $386.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $408.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

