Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 302 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.2 %

CRL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.21. The company had a trading volume of 312,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $275.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

