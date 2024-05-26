Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 211,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,212,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.10% of UGI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,927,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in UGI by 316.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 179,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 136,058 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 58,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 41,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 356,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 137,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,255,000 after purchasing an additional 781,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UGI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.32. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -365.84%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.