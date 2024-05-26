Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $15.29 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,488,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,796,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,281,259. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.84.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

