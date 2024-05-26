Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $13.54 Million Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $13,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULST. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,459,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,940,000 after purchasing an additional 433,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,170,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after acquiring an additional 265,510 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,748.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 209,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 202,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,058,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,641,000 after purchasing an additional 147,708 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $40.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. 58,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,865. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

