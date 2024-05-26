Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.15% of Badger Meter worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,459,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Badger Meter by 851.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,585,000 after acquiring an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $195,992.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $195,992.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,328.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,422 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BMI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.64. The stock had a trading volume of 125,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,857. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.06 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.96.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.17. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.80.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

See Also

