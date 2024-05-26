Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,095 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.24% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $7,963,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,654,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,614,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,089,000 after purchasing an additional 141,586 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,730,269 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,092,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,386,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of SUPN stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $27.51. 453,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,558. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $35.96.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $128,133.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,724.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 12,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $436,572.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at $302,606.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 3,884 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $128,133.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,724.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,433 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

