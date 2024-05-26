Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 9,085 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.16% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $7,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $26,049.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at $645,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $26,049.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,377.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,567 shares of company stock worth $14,114,924. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFM traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.62. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

