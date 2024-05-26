Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 748 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,049 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.08% of Cooper Companies worth $14,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 96 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Cooper Companies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of COO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.89. The company had a trading volume of 691,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,933. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $104.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $931.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $5,521,104.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at $586,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

