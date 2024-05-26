Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 7,031 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.25% of Boot Barn worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,037.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,560.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $118,916.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.11, for a total value of $165,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,560.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,129,064 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT traded up $2.02 on Friday, hitting $113.25. 502,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $86.72. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $115.97. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

