Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Acquires 2,924 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Balchem were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at $52,233,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4,678.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 262,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the third quarter valued at $11,750,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 142.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 25.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 183,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 36,729 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Balchem from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Balchem Stock Performance

Balchem stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.02. 156,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $159.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average is $144.15.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.12 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David B. Fischer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,196.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $1,086,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,929 shares of company stock worth $2,149,164 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.