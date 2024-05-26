Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.22

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last week, Conflux has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $878.03 million and approximately $24.45 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,148.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.00703715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.47 or 0.00122113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008595 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.47 or 0.00205962 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00056639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.16 or 0.00091310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,004,032,949 coins and its circulating supply is 4,041,527,213 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,003,900,786.57 with 4,041,400,772.3 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22100565 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 160 active market(s) with $20,215,907.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

