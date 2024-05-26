Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

SID has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Itau BBA Securities restated an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SID stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 16.6%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 311.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 50.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 450,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 20.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

