Commerce Bank Sells 88 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $440.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.65 and a 52 week high of $442.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,989 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

