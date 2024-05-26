Commerce Bank Sells 303 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Up 0.5 %

ALL stock opened at $164.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allstate from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.59.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

