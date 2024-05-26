Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 23,023 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,257,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Omnicom Group by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 88,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $95.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

