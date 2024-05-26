Commerce Bank Grows Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

