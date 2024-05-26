Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DD stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $81.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

