Commerce Bank Buys 194,107 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2,322.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,107 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.13% of Vontier worth $6,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 3,355.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vontier by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Vontier by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.25.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Vontier had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $755.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

