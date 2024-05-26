Commerce Bank Acquires 4,456 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,461,000 after acquiring an additional 124,159 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VV opened at $243.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $187.49 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.16.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

