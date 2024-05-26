Comerica Bank Sells 1,389 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Doximity were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Doximity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Doximity by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Trading Up 1.5 %

DOCS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.18. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $36.29.

Insider Activity at Doximity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Doximity news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $67,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,658.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $171,250 in the last 90 days. 39.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Doximity

Doximity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.