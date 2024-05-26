Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Materion worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Materion by 22.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Materion by 22.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Materion by 6.3% in the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 25,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Materion in the third quarter worth $371,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Materion from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE:MTRN traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.13. The stock had a trading volume of 96,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,331. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.17. Materion Co. has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $385.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.84 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 13.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $128,862.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $128,862.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,185.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total value of $226,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,092.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.