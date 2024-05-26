Comerica Bank Purchases 344 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Comerica Bank increased its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,328 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.16% of QCR worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. FMR LLC boosted its position in QCR by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,912,000 after acquiring an additional 685,471 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in QCR by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 50,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $1,734,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in QCR by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
QCR Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of QCRH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.02. 32,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,439. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $62.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.97.
QCR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.58%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.
QCR Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
