Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,341 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $20,760,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 62,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of WRK traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,100,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $54.14.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.57%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRK shares. Argus increased their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $358,488.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

