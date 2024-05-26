Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 10,833.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Leggett & Platt

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 6,000 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $346,923.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,923.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ryan Michael Kleiboeker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,153.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Leggett & Platt from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,411. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -158.62%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.