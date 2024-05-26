Comerica Bank Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 14,961.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 638,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,564 shares of company stock valued at $56,522,531. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMR traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $307.18. 111,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.65. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.72 and a 52 week high of $452.00.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $17.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMR shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

