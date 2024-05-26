Comerica Bank Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of MillerKnoll worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 75,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter valued at about $935,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $26.86. 435,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,999. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 77.32%.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.