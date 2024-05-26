Comerica Bank Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,683 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of WaFd worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WaFd during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of WaFd by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of WaFd by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Price Performance

Shares of WAFD traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.49. 350,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,932. WaFd, Inc has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

WaFd ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $171.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.74 million. WaFd had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 10.02%. WaFd’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

WaFd Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

