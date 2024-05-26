Comerica Bank Grows Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 141.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.87. 2,219,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,136. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.51.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

