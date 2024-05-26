Comerica Bank Acquires 6,496 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 220.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,934,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,858. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $18.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.55.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.1628 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

