CoinLoan 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.40 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One CoinLoan token can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges. CoinLoan has a market cap of $1.21 million and $0.40 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

