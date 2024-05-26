Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $992.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $869.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $845.24. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 12 month low of $614.22 and a 12 month high of $1,030.00. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $17.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,160,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
