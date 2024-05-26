CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNO. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

NYSE CNO opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.90. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.03.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 16,837 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $454,599.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $551,662.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,023,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,088 shares of company stock worth $4,643,697. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

