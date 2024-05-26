Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 463 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.98) to GBX 425 ($5.40) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.77) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.34).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of CBG stock opened at GBX 463.20 ($5.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 449.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 559.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £697.07 million, a PE ratio of 487.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Close Brothers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 278 ($3.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 998.50 ($12.69).

In related news, insider Patricia Halliday purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £2,265 ($2,878.75). In related news, insider Patricia Halliday purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £2,265 ($2,878.75). Also, insider Sally Williams bought 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £4,375.44 ($5,561.06). Insiders have bought a total of 8,668 shares of company stock worth $3,718,116 over the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

