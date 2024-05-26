City of London (LON:CTY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $410.45

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 410.45 ($5.22) and traded as high as GBX 426.52 ($5.42). City of London shares last traded at GBX 424.50 ($5.40), with a volume of 1,119,760 shares.

City of London Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,692.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 411 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 402.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 3.34.

City of London Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from City of London’s previous dividend of $5.05. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. City of London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About City of London

In related news, insider Ominder Dhillon acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 393 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £5,895 ($7,492.37). 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

