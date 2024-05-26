CIBC Increases Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target to $7.50

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) had its target price increased by CIBC from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HL. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform market weight rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

NYSE HL opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,567,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,090,000 after buying an additional 487,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,494 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 53.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 566,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 198,254 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,928,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,182,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

