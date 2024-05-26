Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

NASDAQ CHK opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

