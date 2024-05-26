CEEK VR Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0532 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $42.87 million and $3.38 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001368 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,824.59 or 1.00028018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00011495 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.00119573 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05456004 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $2,664,044.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

