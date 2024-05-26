CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0548 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0548 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $44.12 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011514 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,238.76 or 1.00009347 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011473 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.34 or 0.00108818 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003638 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05475203 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $2,915,663.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.