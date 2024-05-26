Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATY opened at $36.24 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $416,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.