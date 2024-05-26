Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $106.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST stock opened at $99.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.51. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 321.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $157,479.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 1,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $157,479.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,340.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 168,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,220,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,238 shares of company stock worth $1,026,395 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.