Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.35 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.35 billion and $216.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.08 or 0.05613571 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00053591 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011426 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00016506 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017566 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012179 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003240 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,911,562,081 coins and its circulating supply is 35,689,168,054 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.
