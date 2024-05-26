Cardano (ADA) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.35 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $16.35 billion and $216.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.08 or 0.05613571 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00053591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00016506 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,911,562,081 coins and its circulating supply is 35,689,168,054 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

