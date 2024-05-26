Capital Gearing (CGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Capital Gearing’s previous dividend of $11.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Capital Gearing Stock Up 0.1 %
CGT stock opened at GBX 4,730 ($60.12) on Friday. Capital Gearing has a twelve month low of GBX 4,325 ($54.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,810 ($61.13). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,723.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,639.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7,507.94 and a beta of 0.23.
Capital Gearing Company Profile
