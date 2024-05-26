Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 295 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 733,364.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 124,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 124,672 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 78,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 53,956 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $77.82. 65,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,420. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.02 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.05.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

