Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Increases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,586,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

CHKP traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.42. 450,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,990. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $121.85 and a 1 year high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

