Cape Investment Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,199,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,569,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,176,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,202,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 450,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after buying an additional 96,577 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $45.00. 1,024,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,284. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.